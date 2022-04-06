Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $124,455. Company insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 9,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,353. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

