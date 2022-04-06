32,090 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,104. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.