41,477 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 122.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 24.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 289,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 56,473 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 14.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

TSN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.17.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

