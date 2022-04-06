Cwm LLC Invests $3.70 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,436,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,429,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,838,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,680,000 after buying an additional 717,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,843,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,574,000 after buying an additional 157,936 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,387,000 after buying an additional 228,135 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,363,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,849,000 after acquiring an additional 78,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,788. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

