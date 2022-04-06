Cwm LLC Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.41. 12,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

