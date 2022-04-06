Cwm LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,394,000 after purchasing an additional 943,334 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,239,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,707,000 after buying an additional 391,812 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,406,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,814,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.51. 732,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,654. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.