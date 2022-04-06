RDA Financial Network Buys Shares of 3,660 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25.

