Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Invests $205,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.15. 160,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,347. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $116.25 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

