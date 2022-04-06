Tranquility Partners LLC Has $310,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1,574.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 119.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,143 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

CTAS opened at $431.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

