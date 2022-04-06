Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DocGo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocGo will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DocGo.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.
DCGO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 475,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,416. DocGo has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.56.
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
