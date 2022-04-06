Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Trading Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Proterra traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.92. 17,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,543,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Proterra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTRA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Proterra in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $68.41 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

