Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading Down 29.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $136,276.88 and $1,647.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011249 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.75 or 0.00238450 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000094 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.