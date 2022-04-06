Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 440.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.97. 1,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,616. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRYS. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

