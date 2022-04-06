Cwm LLC Buys New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.32.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.71. 33,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,856. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

