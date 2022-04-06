93,679 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 711.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.
BBJP stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. 718,942 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00.
