Cwm LLC Makes New $4.54 Million Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,098,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 44,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,373,000.

Shares of BBCA stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $69.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $71.60.

