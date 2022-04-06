Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 394.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 255,454 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.34. 7,015,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,689. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.35. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

