$0.70 EPS Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) to post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.65. Aaron’s reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.85 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AAN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 348,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,010,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 116,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98,837 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 672,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 98,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 84,627 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

