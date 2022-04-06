AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Morgan Stanley

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $192.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,609,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $288.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $165.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.85.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

