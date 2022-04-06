ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM Industries stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 302,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ABM Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ABM Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

