PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.27

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 90 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

PLBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, CAO Florus Beuting sold 7,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $110,253.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $217,098.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after buying an additional 560,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 225,970 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,320,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 967.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175,553 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,640,000.

About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

