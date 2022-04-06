PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.27

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 90 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.
PLBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
In other PLBY Group news, CAO Florus Beuting sold 7,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $110,253.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $217,098.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after buying an additional 560,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 225,970 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,320,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 967.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175,553 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,640,000.
About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLBY Group (PLBY)
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.