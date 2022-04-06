PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $79.31

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.31 and last traded at $79.36, with a volume of 1102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTPZ. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth about $606,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,130,600.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,016,000 after acquiring an additional 980,076 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

