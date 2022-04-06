Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Shares Gap Up to $17.65

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $18.44. Patria Investments shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of -0.63.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAX. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,369,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,397,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298,442 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,807,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,510,000 after acquiring an additional 237,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 217,335 shares in the last quarter.

About Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.