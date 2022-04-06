TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $124.15

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $124.15 and last traded at $124.75, with a volume of 10223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.09.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

