Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.33

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.33 and last traded at $60.51, with a volume of 34226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average of $135.90.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Novavax by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,721,000 after purchasing an additional 152,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

