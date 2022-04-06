Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $78.00

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $78.60, with a volume of 137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

