Southern (NYSE:SO) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.40

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $75.38, with a volume of 53337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,180 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,313. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 34,016 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

