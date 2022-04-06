Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Calfrac Well Services (CFW)

Calfrac Well Services (TSE: CFW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2022 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.75.

3/17/2022 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Calfrac Well Services was given a new C$5.75 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Shares of CFW stock traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 41,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.06.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$257.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$36,585.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,083,021.57.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

