Cwm LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 190,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.11. 5,235,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,222. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

