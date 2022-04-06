Cwm LLC Invests $15.71 Million in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 75,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,170,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.64. 543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,261. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.72.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

