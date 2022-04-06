Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 43,748 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,370,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Teleflex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $2,289,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $26,386,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,273. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.55.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

