Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 813,367 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 813,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,933,000 after buying an additional 350,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,053,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after acquiring an additional 121,271 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,012,000 after buying an additional 75,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,120. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42.

