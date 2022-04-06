Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 164,691 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 164,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,185,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,496 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,749,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,547,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,555,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 930,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,825,000 after purchasing an additional 164,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 913,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the period.

SHV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.19. 3,156,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,716. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $110.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

