Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $9.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

ALG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $140.10. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,448. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $337.17 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

