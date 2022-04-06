Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.30 million-$407.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.70 million.Yext also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. 12,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,569. Yext has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 127,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $8,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

