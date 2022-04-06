Comparing Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) & ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Benson Hill and ZIVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill $147.21 million 4.10 -$126.25 million N/A N/A ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,884.00 -$9.11 million ($1.29) -3.10

ZIVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Benson Hill.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill N/A -55.56% -17.27% ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -137.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Benson Hill and ZIVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75 ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Benson Hill presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. ZIVO Bioscience has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.00%. Given Benson Hill’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Keego Harbor, Michigan.

