DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.29.

DOCU stock opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day moving average of $176.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -306.77 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,375 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

