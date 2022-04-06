SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $2.27. SM Energy reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,740%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $8.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $10.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.76. 4,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.36 and a beta of 5.48.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.01%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

