Cwm LLC Makes New $25.11 Million Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 109,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.36. 11,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,230. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.08 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

