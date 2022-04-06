Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 410,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,862,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.42% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 215.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $53.52. 881,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $46.95 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.