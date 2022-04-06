Cwm LLC Invests $22.91 Million in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 406,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,911,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 47,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter.
GTO stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.94. 99,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,496. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $57.77.
