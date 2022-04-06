Cwm LLC Invests $21.50 Million in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 427,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after buying an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth $733,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. 423,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,839. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $50.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.98.

