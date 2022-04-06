Cwm LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,003 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,708,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of Generac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.25.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $20.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.