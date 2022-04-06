Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin Sells 1,186 Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Stock

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,210 ($42.10), for a total value of £38,070.60 ($49,928.66).

GDWN traded down GBX 41 ($0.54) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,374 ($44.25). 2,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453. Goodwin PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,611.57 ($34.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,000 ($52.46). The company has a market cap of £259.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,179.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,339.52.

Get Goodwin alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.