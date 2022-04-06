RDA Financial Network Acquires Shares of 13,817 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after buying an additional 362,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,275,000 after buying an additional 1,025,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,097,000 after purchasing an additional 614,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

