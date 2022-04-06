163,816 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 163,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 93.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $84,113,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after purchasing an additional 501,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.73 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

