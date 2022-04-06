Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 273,026 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 273,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $59,167,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,532,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.31. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.