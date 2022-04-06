Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.28. 17,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,211,773. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $143.43 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

