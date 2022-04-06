Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.00. 826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,635. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.92 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

