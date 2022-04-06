Brokerages Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) will post $18.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Shares of NYSE WTER traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. 2,283,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,949. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

